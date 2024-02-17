Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 7,100 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 355.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in CarMax were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

Get CarMax alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Insider Activity at CarMax

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $192,574.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,849.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,704 shares of company stock valued at $11,233,876 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $71.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.45. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.76 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.