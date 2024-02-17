Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 21,585 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,585 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC grew its position in Paramount Global by 635.0% during the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PARA stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.75. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.84. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PARA shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

