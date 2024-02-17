Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $1.05 Million Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3,302.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 478,571 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,299,000 after buying an additional 251,565 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 164.2% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 251,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after buying an additional 156,029 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 37.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,479,000 after buying an additional 90,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $14,317,000. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

Shares of GPI stock opened at $269.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.42. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.33 and a 12 month high of $310.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.44 by ($0.94). Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.86 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 39.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 4.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.