Brian Armstrong Sells 23,075 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.03, for a total transaction of $3,392,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 1st, Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $2,978,290.25.

On Thursday, January 11th, Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $3,372,180.50.

On Monday, December 4th, Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total value of $3,274,111.75.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Brian Armstrong sold 50,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $6,259,500.00.

On Friday, November 24th, Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $2,634,703.50.

On Thursday, November 16th, Brian Armstrong sold 18,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $1,783,030.00.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Coinbase Global stock opened at $180.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of -55.82 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $193.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.46) earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

COIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. United Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 26.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

