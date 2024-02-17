BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) to Outperform

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $35.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $31.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

NYSE:MFC opened at $24.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average is $19.77. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,195,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Manulife Financial by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,066,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766,870 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,710,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,108,000 after buying an additional 6,663,997 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,822,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,137,000 after buying an additional 3,684,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 694.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,984,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,139,000 after buying an additional 3,482,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

