BMO Capital Markets Boosts Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $90.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE QSR opened at $77.17 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $59.99 and a 52 week high of $79.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.48. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.52%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $2,853,586.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,334.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $205,307.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,299.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $2,853,586.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 62,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,334.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,934 over the last three months. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,244,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,300,579,000 after acquiring an additional 227,630 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,012,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,876,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971,774 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,005,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $937,963,000 after acquiring an additional 224,111 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth approximately $400,702,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,668,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $364,722,000 after purchasing an additional 717,346 shares during the last quarter.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.