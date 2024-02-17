Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM) Short Interest Update

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the January 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Bluerock Homes Trust Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN BHM opened at $13.37 on Friday. Bluerock Homes Trust has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $22.00.
Bluerock Homes Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.
Bluerock Homes Trust Company Profile
The Company owns and operates high-quality single-family properties located in attractive markets with a focus on the knowledge-economy and high-quality of life growth markets of the Sunbelt and Western United States. The Company's principal objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns on investments where it believes it can drive growth in funds from operations and net asset value by acquiring pre-existing single-family residential units, developing build-to-rent communities, and through Value-Add renovations.
