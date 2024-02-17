Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM) Short Interest Update

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the January 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Bluerock Homes Trust Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN BHM opened at $13.37 on Friday. Bluerock Homes Trust has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $22.00.

Get Bluerock Homes Trust alerts:

Bluerock Homes Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bluerock Homes Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bluerock Homes Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bluerock Homes Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,740,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bluerock Homes Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $520,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bluerock Homes Trust by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 15,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Bluerock Homes Trust by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 7,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Company owns and operates high-quality single-family properties located in attractive markets with a focus on the knowledge-economy and high-quality of life growth markets of the Sunbelt and Western United States. The Company's principal objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns on investments where it believes it can drive growth in funds from operations and net asset value by acquiring pre-existing single-family residential units, developing build-to-rent communities, and through Value-Add renovations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Homes Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Homes Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.