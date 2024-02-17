BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Short Interest Update

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BK Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BK Technologies stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.75 million, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.16. BK Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $18.70.

Insider Activity at BK Technologies

In related news, major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc sold 13,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $173,685.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 256,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,789.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 25.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BK Technologies

BK Technologies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BK Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BK Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of BK Technologies by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 138,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BK Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BK Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 30.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) and related components. It offers KNG Series and BKR Series radios operate in both the P25 digital and analog modes which are used primarily in government, public safety, and military applications; and BK radio products for intellectual property applications.

