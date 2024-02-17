BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Short Interest Update

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
BK Technologies Price Performance
Shares of BK Technologies stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.75 million, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.16. BK Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $18.70.
Insider Activity at BK Technologies
In related news, major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc sold 13,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $173,685.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 256,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,789.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 25.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BK Technologies
BK Technologies Company Profile
BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) and related components. It offers KNG Series and BKR Series radios operate in both the P25 digital and analog modes which are used primarily in government, public safety, and military applications; and BK radio products for intellectual property applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BK Technologies
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- DraftKings: New highs not a gamble for this market
Receive News & Ratings for BK Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.