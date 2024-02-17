Benjamin Jackson Sells 27,970 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) President Benjamin Jackson sold 27,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $3,768,677.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 138,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,659,738.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Benjamin Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Benjamin Jackson sold 10,100 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,159,278.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.2 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $137.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.16 and a 52 week high of $138.34.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

