Barclays Increases InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target to $34.00

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of InMode in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet cut shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, InMode currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of INMD stock opened at $22.80 on Thursday. InMode has a one year low of $18.57 and a one year high of $48.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 2.22.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.77 million. InMode had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that InMode will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in InMode in the third quarter worth about $1,954,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of InMode by 58.2% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,589,027 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $49,448,000 after buying an additional 584,655 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in InMode in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in InMode by 164.2% in the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 987,306 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $30,073,000 after acquiring an additional 613,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in InMode during the 3rd quarter worth $7,535,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

