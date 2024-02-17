Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 47,538.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,031 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATHM. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Autohome during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autohome during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Autohome by 169.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Autohome during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Autohome by 17.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $27.17 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $35.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.27.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

