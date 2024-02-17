Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CFO Sells $127,934.87 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Leo Binz sold 601 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $127,934.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,447 shares in the company, valued at $21,595,022.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Joseph Leo Binz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Joseph Leo Binz sold 1,717 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $319,585.21.

Atlassian stock opened at $207.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of -139.49 and a beta of 0.70. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $258.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.26.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.19.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

