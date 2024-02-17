Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,510,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the January 15th total of 19,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.4 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Asensus Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ASXC opened at $0.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.43. Asensus Surgical has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.18.

Get Asensus Surgical alerts:

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 103.62% and a negative net margin of 1,409.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asensus Surgical will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Asensus Surgical in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Asensus Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ASXC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asensus Surgical

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASXC. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Asensus Surgical by 68.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 85,487 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Asensus Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Asensus Surgical by 3,552.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,040,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 4,902,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asensus Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

About Asensus Surgical

(Get Free Report)

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asensus Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asensus Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.