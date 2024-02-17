AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) CFO Sells $2,938,308.87 in Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $2,938,308.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,138,983.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

William Joseph Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of AMETEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $1,008,839.70.

AME opened at $173.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.52 and a 12 month high of $175.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.51.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AME. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,576,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,217,374,000 after purchasing an additional 83,454 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,085,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,765,746,000 after acquiring an additional 870,060 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AMETEK by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,972,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,452,410,000 after acquiring an additional 134,989 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,847,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,696,000 after purchasing an additional 114,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in AMETEK by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,196,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,051,000 after purchasing an additional 198,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

