Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 643,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,637 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.25% of Alliant Energy worth $31,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNT opened at $48.35 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.