Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Short Interest Down 7.0% in January

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the January 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have issued reports on ATNM. StockNews.com raised Actinium Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.15.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ATNM opened at $6.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of -0.12. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.
