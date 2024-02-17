Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Short Interest Down 7.0% in January

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the January 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ATNM. StockNews.com raised Actinium Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ATNM opened at $6.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of -0.12. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

