ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Raised to $19.50

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $19.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZI. Barclays boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.66.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $17.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 65.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.17. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $30.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,552.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,953 shares in the company, valued at $748,499.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,741,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,106,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,393,000 after purchasing an additional 13,211,331 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,570,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,963,000 after purchasing an additional 586,623 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,385,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,587 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 22,120,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,628,000 after buying an additional 916,232 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.