Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Shake Shack in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Shake Shack’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $72.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

Shake Shack stock opened at $98.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2,460.62 and a beta of 1.75. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $52.01 and a 1-year high of $98.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 113,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Shake Shack by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 77,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 31,479 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $57,878.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,075 shares of company stock worth $80,852. 10.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

