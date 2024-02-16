Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF) Trading Up 4%

Shares of Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF – Get Free Report) rose 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $75.04 and last traded at $75.04. Approximately 890 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.18.

Xero Trading Up 4.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.60.

About Xero

(Get Free Report)

Xero Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a software as a service company in New Zealand, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers Xero, an open platform that connects small businesses to a range of solutions, which helps to manage their finances. It also provides Xero mobile app; and accountant/bookkeeper tools, including Xero HQ, Xero Practice Manager, Xero Workpapers, and Xero Cashbook or Xero Ledger.

See Also

