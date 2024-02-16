WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Shares Up 0.3%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.85 and last traded at $21.82. Approximately 23,677 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 46,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.76.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average is $21.37.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund
The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.