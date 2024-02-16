WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Shares Up 0.3%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.85 and last traded at $21.82. Approximately 23,677 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 46,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.76.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average is $21.37.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 426.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 637,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,238,000 after purchasing an additional 516,203 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,722,000 after acquiring an additional 436,683 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,259,000 after acquiring an additional 373,748 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,481,000 after acquiring an additional 301,745 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth $3,019,000.

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

