Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 144 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,494 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 4.1% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.9% in the third quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $726.58 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $204.21 and a 1-year high of $746.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $566.90 and a 200-day moving average of $492.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies raised their target price on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.61.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

