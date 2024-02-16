Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $90.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.52.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $81.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $81.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.51. The firm has a market cap of $167.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,743 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.