Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UBER. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.52.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $81.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.51. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $81.86.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

