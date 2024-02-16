Truist Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $77.00.

UBER has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.52.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $81.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $167.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $81.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.51.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

