The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Short Interest Update

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the January 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 29,319 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 374.0% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 899,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 709,747 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 763.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 885,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 782,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:CUBA opened at $2.61 on Friday. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $4.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average of $3.04.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Cuts Dividend

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.69%.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

