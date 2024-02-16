Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 5,131 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,131 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Masimo worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Masimo by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Masimo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Masimo by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MASI. Raymond James cut shares of Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $134.14 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $75.22 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

