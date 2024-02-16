Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 18,682 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,682 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Coty were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coty by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760,564 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,323,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,202,000 after purchasing an additional 883,215 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 26.6% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,239,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513,900 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 123.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,406,000 after purchasing an additional 200,967 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coty Stock Performance

Shares of Coty stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $13.46.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COTY shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Coty from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

Coty Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

