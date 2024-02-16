Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Reduces Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Visteon worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 1,286.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon Price Performance

VC opened at $123.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.93 and a 200-day moving average of $127.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.68. Visteon Co. has a 12-month low of $108.65 and a 12-month high of $171.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Visteon from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Visteon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VC

About Visteon

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.