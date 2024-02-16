Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $3.40 Million Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 608.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 37,278 shares in the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.70.

NYSE BRO opened at $82.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.78. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.82 and a one year high of $82.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.66 and its 200-day moving average is $72.77.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.99%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

