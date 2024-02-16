Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $3.39 Million Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 172,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,353 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 22.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 59.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 116,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

MDU Resources Group Stock Up 0.5 %

MDU stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $22.55. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.51%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

