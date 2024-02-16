Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,107 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,337 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Tapestry worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 718.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Tapestry Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $45.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.05 and a 200-day moving average of $33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.51. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $45.56.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.35%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

