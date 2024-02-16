Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Stifel Financial by 113,703.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,644,895 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 422.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,120,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,123,000 after buying an additional 2,522,805 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 116,441.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,981,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,218,000 after buying an additional 1,979,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter worth $60,421,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 77.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,183,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,728,000 after buying an additional 518,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $76.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.79. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $53.47 and a 52-week high of $77.54.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.64%.

Insider Transactions at Stifel Financial

In related news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $524,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

