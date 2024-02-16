Short Interest in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Grows By 16.5%

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 916,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the January 15th total of 786,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 312,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $134.27 on Friday. Science Applications International has a one year low of $95.43 and a one year high of $136.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.58. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other Science Applications International news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $878,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,025,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $878,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,025,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total value of $509,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,033.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,233 shares of company stock worth $1,539,058 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Science Applications International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 1,104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on SAIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Science Applications International

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.