Short Interest in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Rises By 23.3%

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,320,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the January 15th total of 15,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.4 days. Approximately 22.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CORT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.21.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Corcept Therapeutics

Shares of CORT opened at $24.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.84. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $34.28.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $48,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $48,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $639,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,317.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,981 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,355 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,424,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,366,000 after purchasing an additional 376,774 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,332,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,915,000 after purchasing an additional 458,414 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,740,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,754,000 after purchasing an additional 114,571 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,768,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,393,000 after purchasing an additional 44,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,499,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,217,000 after purchasing an additional 89,888 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

