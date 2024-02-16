Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Roku were worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Roku by 58.3% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Roku by 693.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROKU stock opened at $94.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.94 and a 200-day moving average of $83.95. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.62 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.80.

In other news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $3,499,767.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $2,262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,780,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $3,499,767.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 109,095 shares of company stock worth $10,760,420. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cannonball Research raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Roku from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.61.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

