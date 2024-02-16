Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Roku were worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Roku by 58.3% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Roku by 693.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Roku Trading Up 3.6 %
ROKU stock opened at $94.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.94 and a 200-day moving average of $83.95. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.62 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.80.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cannonball Research raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Roku from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.61.
Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.
