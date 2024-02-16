RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS) Stock Price Down 3.7%

RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 4,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 40,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.
RESAAS Services Trading Down 3.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.31. The stock has a market cap of C$20.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.57.
About RESAAS Services
RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.
