Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,907 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,190 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,607,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Regions Financial by 296.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after buying an additional 7,891,037 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,904,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,559,000 after buying an additional 3,651,390 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,804,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RF. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.12.

RF opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $23.89.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

