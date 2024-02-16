Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Pembina Pipeline Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report released on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of PBA opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $34.98.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,391,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $402,538,000 after acquiring an additional 131,487 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,264,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,138,000 after buying an additional 114,545 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,450,000 after buying an additional 74,723 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 11,740.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 24,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 24,186 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 354,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after buying an additional 75,970 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

