Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for HCA Healthcare, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for HCA Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst Z. Masood now forecasts that the company will earn $4.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.69. The consensus estimate for HCA Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $20.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q3 2024 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.16 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $21.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $24.76 EPS.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.64 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.26.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA opened at $307.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $283.63 and a 200 day moving average of $263.91. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $314.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $203,450.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Sammie S. Mosier sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $513,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $203,450.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,188,812. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

