Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases 4,875 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 191.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ENTG. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 3,909.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Entegris from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.90.

ENTG opened at $135.65 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.37 and a fifty-two week high of $136.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.77 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.24 and a 200-day moving average of $104.31.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $812.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

In other Entegris news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $344,239.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,906.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

