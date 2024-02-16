NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 154.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 33,494 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,436,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,531,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $726.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $566.90 and its 200-day moving average is $492.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $204.21 and a 12-month high of $746.11.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $603.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.