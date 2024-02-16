NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has $8.36 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.3% of NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.4 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $157.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $175.97. The company has a market capitalization of $380.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.47.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 34.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

