Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,439 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vontier worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 1,985.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vontier by 70.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of VNT stock opened at $38.65 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $38.68. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on VNT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

