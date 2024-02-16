Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZI. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZI. Barclays upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $17.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 65.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.17. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $30.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $73,552.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 50,953 shares in the company, valued at $748,499.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

