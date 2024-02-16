Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,828 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in PVH by 17.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 29.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PVH by 2.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PVH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PVH from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Julie Fuller sold 14,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total value of $1,554,037.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,771.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,069. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Fuller sold 14,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total value of $1,554,037.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,771.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,440 shares of company stock valued at $5,198,462. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

PVH Stock Performance

PVH opened at $128.08 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $130.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.65.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 5.76%. PVH’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.77%.

PVH Profile

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Stories

