Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Power Integrations worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 498.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POWI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $79,739.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 6,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $543,363.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,318. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $79,739.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,821,708 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Power Integrations stock opened at $75.65 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.90 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.99 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.63.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.47%.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Articles

