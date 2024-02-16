Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,104 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 47.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 330.8% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter worth $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 49.9% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $48,487.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $48,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,659.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,123 shares of company stock valued at $416,315 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on KEY. Stephens raised KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average is $12.24. KeyCorp has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $19.28.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 92.13%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

