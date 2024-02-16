Mr. Cooper Group Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.16 Per Share (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOPFree Report) – Wedbush lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mr. Cooper Group in a research report issued on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will earn $2.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.24. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mr. Cooper Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.58 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s FY2025 earnings at $10.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $74.90 on Wednesday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $75.96. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.75.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,515,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,736,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael S. Weinbach acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.16 per share, with a total value of $1,209,720.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,515,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,736,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

