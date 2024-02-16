Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $6 Million Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,175 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in WestRock were worth $6,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in WestRock by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in WestRock by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on WRK. Truist Financial increased their price target on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Argus raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WestRock in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $149,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,939,844.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WRK opened at $43.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.71. WestRock has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $43.58.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. WestRock’s payout ratio is -18.01%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

