Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $4.43 Million Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Wix.com during the second quarter worth about $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Wix.com during the second quarter worth about $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Wix.com by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

WIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, December 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.06.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $128.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -755.37 and a beta of 1.32. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $73.39 and a 1 year high of $134.21.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

